Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COUR. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.73.

Coursera Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of COUR opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.62. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,363,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $932,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,363,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 881,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,223,990 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,899. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 43.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,039,000 after buying an additional 291,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

