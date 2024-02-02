Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Director Sells $503,700.00 in Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) Director Joey B. Hogan sold 10,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,878.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $48.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $631.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 299.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 586.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

