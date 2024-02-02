Creightons (LON:CRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.38

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.38 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 16779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Creightons Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £13.53 million, a P/E ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 26.76.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

Featured Articles

