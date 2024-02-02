Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) PT Raised to $16.50

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPFree Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $607.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

