Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) PT Raised to $16.50

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance
NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $607.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Capital BDC
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.