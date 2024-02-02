Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) PT Raised to $16.50

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $607.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

