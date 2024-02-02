Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.73% from the stock’s previous close.

CRNX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.04. 59,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $204,343.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,639 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,992 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,601,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

