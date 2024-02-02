Critical Analysis: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ultra Clean and Sequans Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sequans Communications 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus target price of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.67%. Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $3.01, indicating a potential upside of 2.03%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Sequans Communications.

This table compares Ultra Clean and Sequans Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.73 $40.40 million N/A N/A Sequans Communications $44.75 million 4.01 -$9.01 million ($0.52) -5.67

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 0.03% 5.31% 2.59% Sequans Communications -64.06% -521.77% -26.58%

Volatility and Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Sequans Communications on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.