CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $330.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $235.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.61.

CRWD opened at $299.37 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $107.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.67 and its 200 day moving average is $201.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4,988.67, a P/E/G ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

