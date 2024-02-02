CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.80. 628,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.43. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5,024.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $107.60 and a 12 month high of $307.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

