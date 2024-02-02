Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 147,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 338,596 shares.The stock last traded at $17.68 and had previously closed at $17.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Cullinan Oncology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). As a group, research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $39,473.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,514 shares of company stock worth $891,855 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth $20,539,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 195.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after buying an additional 1,544,948 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 380.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 482,234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 311,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $3,764,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

