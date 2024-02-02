Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Raised to $77.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CUBI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

CUBI opened at $52.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,699 shares of company stock worth $610,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

