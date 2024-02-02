Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Down to $52.38

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.38, but opened at $50.66. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 15,945 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $161,611.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,699 shares of company stock valued at $610,628 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

