CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.12%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

