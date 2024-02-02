DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the software giant will earn $13.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.87. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $11.50 per share.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

MSFT stock opened at $403.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.56. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $245.61 and a fifty-two week high of $415.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

