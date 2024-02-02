Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up to $126.90

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $126.90, but opened at $132.02. Datadog shares last traded at $133.69, with a volume of 1,051,403 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,115.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,986,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,500.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.