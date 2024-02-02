DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 61% Higher Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 61% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.74 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00125220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00021316 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

