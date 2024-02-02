Desjardins Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$163.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$154.00 to C$163.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GIB.A. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$166.82.

Get CGI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIB.A

CGI Stock Up 2.4 %

CGI Company Profile

TSE GIB.A opened at C$154.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$142.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$138.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. CGI has a 12 month low of C$117.46 and a 12 month high of C$154.73. The stock has a market cap of C$31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.