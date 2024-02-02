Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.75.

NYSE:NHI opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 51,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

