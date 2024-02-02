Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $53.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,427,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,523,000 after purchasing an additional 692,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.