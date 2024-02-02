dForce USD (USX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.43 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.43 million and approximately $251.37 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00158281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014515 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,580,565 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99507823 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $267.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

