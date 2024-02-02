Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DBD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 2.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

DBD opened at $31.10 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.88.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.