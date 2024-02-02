Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58. 32,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 211,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 3.61%. Analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Digi International by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

