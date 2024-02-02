DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBRG. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $20.57.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

