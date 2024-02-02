DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.94.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DBRG. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Shares of DBRG stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. DigitalBridge Group has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $20.57.
DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $477.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
