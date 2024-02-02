Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of DCOM opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 27,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $622,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,083. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 250,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 53,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,102 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

