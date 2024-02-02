Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 375,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 741,373 shares.The stock last traded at $23.28 and had previously closed at $23.41.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 77,677 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 306,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 857.9% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 216,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

