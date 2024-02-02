Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 27.2% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $72,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 433,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,347. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.