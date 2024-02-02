DIMO (DIMO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $38.84 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC on major exchanges. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $38.84 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DIMO

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 202,341,766.0203421 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.47506082 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,352,344.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

