Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

DFS opened at $106.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

