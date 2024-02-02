Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Trading Down 4.9%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.56 and last traded at $80.68. 42,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 446,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLB has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.05.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,956,524. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,646,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,572,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,685,000 after acquiring an additional 578,239 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 106,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

