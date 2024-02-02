Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 733,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,348. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,736. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 364.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

