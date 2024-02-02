DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $8.21

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.21, but opened at $7.91. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 68,655 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DRD

DRDGOLD Trading Down 5.4 %

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 37.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter worth about $485,000.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.