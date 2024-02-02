Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.00.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$10.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

