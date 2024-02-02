Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$11.00 at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on D.UN
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 4.3 %
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.