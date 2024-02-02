Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

