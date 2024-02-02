e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.77.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $164.71. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,727. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $891,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

