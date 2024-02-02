Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $244.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $234.00 to $244.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXP. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.00.

NYSE EXP opened at $233.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.60. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $234.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.76, for a total value of $708,200.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,882,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.76, for a total transaction of $708,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,882,219.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,219 shares of company stock worth $2,851,867 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

