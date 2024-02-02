Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical updated its FY24 guidance to $7.25-8.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.250-8.000 EPS.
Eastman Chemical Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of EMN stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 578,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.21.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eastman Chemical
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Amazon stock on the verge of a 40% rally
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Coca-Cola: Top-Rated dividend stock breaks out ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.