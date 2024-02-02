Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical updated its FY24 guidance to $7.25-8.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.250-8.000 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of EMN stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 578,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.21.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

