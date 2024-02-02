easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

