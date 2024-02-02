Eight Capital Reiterates “C$0.50” Price Target for Wonderfilm Media (CVE:WNDR)

Eight Capital set a C$0.50 price target on Wonderfilm Media (CVE:WNDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Wonderfilm Media Price Performance
Shares of WNDR opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. Wonderfilm Media has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
About Wonderfilm Media
