Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.800-7.300 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,442. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,962.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,658,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.