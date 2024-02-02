ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.06 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $36,533.48 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016421 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00018120 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,065.34 or 1.01046205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00183981 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02549771 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,751.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

