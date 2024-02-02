Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WIRE. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $231.28 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $234.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

