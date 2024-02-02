Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.08

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.08 and last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 180010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EDR

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 10.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$449.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.24.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$66.32 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.0193498 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Silver

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.18 per share, with a total value of C$49,050.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.