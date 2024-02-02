Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. Enel Chile has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 127.33%.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0276 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Enel Chile by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 3,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,426 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,552,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 447,958 shares during the period. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

