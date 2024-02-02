EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE:ENS opened at $97.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in EnerSys by 104.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,280,000 after buying an additional 359,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,527,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 128.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after buying an additional 339,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after buying an additional 324,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EnerSys by 36.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after buying an additional 226,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

