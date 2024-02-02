Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Enovis worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ENOV opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Enovis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ENOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Enovis from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

