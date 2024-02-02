Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enveric Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Enveric Biosciences Trading Up 21.8 %

Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Enveric Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.63. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences will post -8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

