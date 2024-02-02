EOS (EOS) Price Hits $0.70 on Major Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. EOS has a total market capitalization of $781.36 million and approximately $92.09 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001641 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002013 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002115 BTC.

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,116,054,895 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,054,894 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

