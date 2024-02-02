EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.67.

Shares of EPAM opened at $285.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.13. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

