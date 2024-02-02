Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CGI in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $115.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CGI has a twelve month low of $87.96 and a twelve month high of $115.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CGI by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 626,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,291,000 after buying an additional 33,811 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

