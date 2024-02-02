Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Murphy USA Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Murphy USA in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $24.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MUSA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.83.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $354.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.72. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $384.25.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,208,000 after buying an additional 140,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after buying an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,795,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total transaction of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock valued at $14,477,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

