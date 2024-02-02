Equity Investment Corp Acquires 1,187 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. PPG Industries makes up approximately 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.22% of PPG Industries worth $66,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 327.5% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 72.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 91.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 250,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,534. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.35.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

